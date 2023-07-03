Notorious vehicle lifter held, 5 stolen bikes recovered in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth over Rs1.10 lakh from his possession.

Identified as Alkesh Daru Uikey (25), the accused is a native of village Hiwra, Tehsil Athner, district Betul, Madhya Pradesh.

Praveen Ghanshyam Choubey (35), a resident of Plot No 40, Matoshree,Wanadongri, had come to a hospital at Ramdaspeth. He had parked his motorcycle near Pushpkunj Apartment. The accused Alkesh stole his motorcycle. During street patrolling, a police team nabbed Alkesh on suspicion near Meetha Neem Dargah. During questioning, he spilled the beans and confessed to stealing the bike.

Similarly, he had also stolen four other motorcycles from Wathoda, Kalmeshwar, and Warud, district Amravati. The arrest and recovery of stolen vehicles were made by Senior PI Atul Sabnis, PI Vishwanath Chauhan, API Santosh Kadam, PSI Vinod Tiwari, PSI Kailash Magar and others under the supervision of DCP (Zone-II) Rahul Madne and ACP Dr Nilesh Parve.

