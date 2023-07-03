In Pics: President Droupadi Murmu’s Convoy arrives in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Second Capital of the State, her presidential convey arrived here, on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that President of India Droupadi Murmu will be inaugurating Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sanskritik Kendra set up in Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple premises in Koradi at 5:00 p.m on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

Advertisement

The Sanskritik Kendra, a project conceived by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur Kendra under the able stewardship of Hon’ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh Banwarilalji Purohit (Trustee, Vice President, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai) with the motive of promoting love for Indian Culture and evoking spiritual and patriotic feelings in the young generation, is a unique exhibition complex, situated in the Central part of India.

Nagpur Today lensman Sandeep Gurghate captured exclusive images.

Watch Pics Below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement