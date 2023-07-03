ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited opens its Regional Office in Nagpur.

Nagpur: ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited (“Bank”), a small finance bank with a focus on unbanked and under-banked customer segments, expanded its operations in Nagpur by opening its new regional office. This move marked a significant milestone for the Bank as it reinforces its vision to provide universal financial access throughout the country.

The newly inaugurated regional office will serve as a vital hub for the Bank’s operations across Maharashtra and Central India, enabling support and service delivery to customers in the region. This strategic expansion aims to establish a strong presence in West and Central India, further amplifying the Bank’s customer-centric approach.

The office was inaugurated by Sangeeta Lalwani, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India. Ravimohan Periyakavil Ramakrishnan, Part-Time Chairman of the Bank inaugurated the ATM. Balkrishna Bhartia, National President, Confederation of All India Traders, George Kalaparambil John, Executive Vice President – IT and Operations of the Bank, Hemant Kumar Tamta, Executive Vice President – Network 2 Rest of India of the Bank, Sreekanth C. K., Head, Marketing & PR of the Bank Sanjeev Kumar Hotta, Regional Head of the Bank’s Nagpur region, and Sunil Jadhav, Zonal Head, ESAF Multi-State Agro Co-operative, also spoke during the event.

During the event, Ravimohan Periyakavil Ramakrishnan emphasised the pivotal role of the new office as a central hub for the bank’s operations, enabling enhanced support and service delivery to customers across Maharashtra and Central India.

“This expansion not only signifies a remarkable milestone for ESAF Bank but also demonstrates its vision to offer equal opportunities through universal financial access and inclusion and livelihood and economic development,” said Kadambelil Paul Thomas, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, the Bank, in the press note to the media.

“The Bank remains dedicated to its mission of empowering unbanked and under-banked segments through financial inclusion, and the expansion in Nagpur is a testament to this unwavering commitment,” added Kadambelil Paul Thomas in the press note.

