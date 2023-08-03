Notorious social media influencer Sameer Staylo booked for molestation under POCSO Act

Nagpur: In yet another incident exposing the dark side of social media, infamous Sameer Staylo and his brother were booked on charges of molesting a minor, who is also a social media influencer, by verbally abusing her.

According to police sources, the Sammer Khan, alias Sameer Staylo, and his brother were compelling the minor social media influencer to share a post. However, when the victim denied, they reportedly used lewd language against her. Subsequently, the victim, a social media influencer, apprehended Cyber Police Station.

An offence under Section 354 and relevant Sections of the POCSCO Act 2012 was registered against the duo. Further investigations are ongoing.

