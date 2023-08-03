MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 releasing today on mahacet.org

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to release the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 today, August 3. Candidates seeking admission to Engineering courses are attending the counselling process.

The CAP Round 1 admissions have already been completed, and the Round 2 registrations were closed on August 1, 2023. According to the schedule, the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment List 2023 will be issued today on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates who get a seat in the second round of allotment will have to accept the seat by paying a fee through the login portal. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the below-mentioned steps to download the MHT CET CAP Seat Allotment Result 2023 online.

How to check MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Your MHT CET CAP Seat Allotment Result for the second round will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Allotment Letter and take its printout for further use.

A direct link to check the Maharashtra CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 will be provided here once the list is released on the official website.

Applicants will have to report to the allotted college and submit confirmation of admission between August 4 to August 6, 2023.

For additional information and details, candidates are advised to check out the official website.

