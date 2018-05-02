Notorious Irani gang members, involved in 25 chain snatching cases, arrested

Nagpur: In a significant action against the rampant incidents of chain snatching, the sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch have nabbed notorious Irani gang members and got to uncover 25 such incidents. Besides, arresting the six accused, the cops have confiscated gold and other materials collectively worth Rs 5,17,000.

The names of the accused were given as Haidar Ali Yusuf Ali (30), Mohsim Raza Gulam Raza (32), Yusuf Ali Amir Ali (37), all residents of BB Colony, New Kamptee, Pabir Saleem Ali (34), Nadir Talib Jaidi (48), both residents of Yerkheda, new Kamptee, Mohammad Avesh Mohammad Shahid (19), a resident of Old Kamptee.

Besides, neighbouring districts including those of Madhya Pradesh, the accused were active in several other districts of Maharashtra including Nagpur, Pune, Satara, Dhule, etc. The sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch were on their toes and we’re tracing the movement of the accused thoroughly and made a breakthrough.