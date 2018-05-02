Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Sep 27th, 2020

    Notorious Irani gang members, involved in 25 chain snatching cases, arrested

    Nagpur: In a significant action against the rampant incidents of chain snatching, the sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch have nabbed notorious Irani gang members and got to uncover 25 such incidents. Besides, arresting the six accused, the cops have confiscated gold and other materials collectively worth Rs 5,17,000.

    The names of the accused were given as Haidar Ali Yusuf Ali (30), Mohsim Raza Gulam Raza (32), Yusuf Ali Amir Ali (37), all residents of BB Colony, New Kamptee, Pabir Saleem Ali (34), Nadir Talib Jaidi (48), both residents of Yerkheda, new Kamptee, Mohammad Avesh Mohammad Shahid (19), a resident of Old Kamptee.

    Besides, neighbouring districts including those of Madhya Pradesh, the accused were active in several other districts of Maharashtra including Nagpur, Pune, Satara, Dhule, etc. The sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch were on their toes and we’re tracing the movement of the accused thoroughly and made a breakthrough.

    Trending In Nagpur
    After months, Nagpur settles below 600 Covid cases in single day
    After months, Nagpur settles below 600 Covid cases in single day
    Notorious Irani gang members, involved in 25 chain snatching cases, arrested
    Notorious Irani gang members, involved in 25 chain snatching cases, arrested
    Primary Teacher is a key person in Nation Building- Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Primary Teacher is a key person in Nation Building- Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Aditya Chopra pens a heartfelt note on YRF 50
    Aditya Chopra pens a heartfelt note on YRF 50
    कोरोना मुक्त महाराष्ट्रासाठी ‘माझे कुटुंब माझी जबाबदारी ‘ मोहीम यशस्वी करा : मुख्यमंत्री
    कोरोना मुक्त महाराष्ट्रासाठी ‘माझे कुटुंब माझी जबाबदारी ‘ मोहीम यशस्वी करा : मुख्यमंत्री
    डॉ. प्रशांत गायकवाड मोदी रत्न पुरस्काराने सन्मानित
    डॉ. प्रशांत गायकवाड मोदी रत्न पुरस्काराने सन्मानित
    दिनदहाडे खुलेआम बाल्या बिनेकर मर्डर करनेवाले आरोपियों को क्राइम ब्रांच ने धर दबोचा
    दिनदहाडे खुलेआम बाल्या बिनेकर मर्डर करनेवाले आरोपियों को क्राइम ब्रांच ने धर दबोचा
    Four arrested in Gambling den kingpin Balya Binekar murder
    Four arrested in Gambling den kingpin Balya Binekar murder
    Smart Cities Mission- Ranking of Nagpur improved Jumped from 48 th to 23 rd
    Smart Cities Mission- Ranking of Nagpur improved Jumped from 48 th to 23 rd
    Caught on Camera :नागपुर में जुआ अड्‌डा चलाने वाली की सरेराह हत्या
    Caught on Camera :नागपुर में जुआ अड्‌डा चलाने वाली की सरेराह हत्या
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145