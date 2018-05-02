After months, Nagpur settles below 600 Covid cases in single day

Nagpur: While the district continued to mark more recoveries than fresh cases of novel CoronaVirus (Covid-19) in a single day, Sunday brought significant glimmer as Nagpur district registered below 600 cases for the first time in months. The district on Sunday reported 590 fresh cases with 43 patients succumbing to the virus borne disease.

After fresh updates the tally of cases stands at 74,821 while the death toll moved to 2383. Of the total deaths 1739 deaths are from the city and 413 from rural and rest 231 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.