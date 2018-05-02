Notorious goon Wasim Sheik sent to Nashik Central Jail under MPDA

Nagpur: Goon Wasim Shiek alias Chirya Wald Sheik Afzal (23) who has involved with many anti-social activities in Shantinagar and neighboring areas was sent to Nashik Central Jail under MPDA. Wasim had several cases of smuggling, dacoity, attack, rioting and other offences registered against him. He was active in the area for long time.

In view of his activities Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar issued an order to send Wasim to Nashik Central Jail under the provisions of MPDA Act.