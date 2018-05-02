Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Sep 16th, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur ticks with new high of 60 deaths, 2052 fresh cases in a day

    Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases seem to have left both District Administration and Nagpurians baffling in frustration. The Nagpur district on Wednesday witnessed it’s highest single day toll as 60 patients succumbed to the Covid-19 besides, 2052 new infected persons.

    With the latest development, the tally have rose to 57,482, while death toll moved up to 1815. Of the total deaths, 1,358 deaths took place in the city and 291 from rural and rest 166 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,740 including 6143 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Wednesday also marked 1K+ recoveries as 1,594 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 43,927. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 76.42%.

