Published On : Mon, Jul 22nd, 2019

Notorious goon wanted for burglaries nabbed by Sitabuldi cops

Nagpur: Sitabuldi police arrested a notorious criminal wanted in several cases of house-breakings. Identified as Mohd Shafiq Mohd Rafiq (23), resident of Mominpura, the goon was absconding and dodging cops since past two years.

The accused was wanted in a house-breaking case filed at Mankapur Police Station. He was also involved in many burglaries but was evading arrest since past two years. A squad of Sitabuldi police was on his trail. On Friday, July 19, cops received secret inputs over whereabouts of Mohd Shafiq and rounded him up.

The arrest was made by constable Jaipal, NPC Gautam, sepoys Pankaj Ramteke and Pankaj Bagde under the guidance of Senior PI Jagvendra Singh Rajput.

