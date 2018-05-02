Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jul 22nd, 2019

NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club

Nagpur: The annual general meeting of Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 was organized on Thursday evening at Gondwana Club where all the circlers along with their husbands marked their presence in suit and skirt as the theme of the part was ‘Bossy Lady’.

During the event, visuals capturing glory and memories of year 2018-19 were displayed on the screen along with their 88 projects and four fund raiser activities which made everyone proud.

The newly elected National President of Round Table India Piyush Daga was the chief guest of the event.

NLC 50 got their new chairperson for 2019-20 in Cr. Sumati Agrawal. Jewels were exchanged by outgoing chairperson Farheen with in-coming CP Sumati, following which everyone welcomed her with loud applause and smile on their faces. While Sumati congratulated Farheen for the dynamic year she had brought to NLC 50.

Farheen said, “It was honour to be convener of COB which happened in Nagpur for the very first time. We all have faith that our new chairperson Sumati, who surely will bring circle together with her own tadka” she added.

With the wider smile Sumati said “I am looking forward for my bit of service for underprivileged in a significant way and before that I’m looking for strong bond with the entire NLC team girls.”

After all these official functions, everyone enjoyed food with live music by singer Vipin.

Vinita & Sharad Agrawal

Vikrant Thapar & Piyush Daga

Vaibhav & Jivika Rai

Sumati Agrawal & Farheen Rana

Sumati & Farheen

Rohit & Manan Agrawal

Ritu Kukreja

Pallavi Gandhi

Megha Agrawal,Deepti Nangia,Pallavi Gandhi & Ritu Kukreja

Mahek Sugandh,Jhanvi Patel & Shraddha Singhania

Jivika Rai & Nishika Chaudhary

Jivika ,Esha ,Sumati & Farheen

Esha & Isha Agrawal

Radhika Agrawal and Shilpa Lakhotia

Shweta Jejani

Deepshikha Thakur , Nishika Chaudhary & Esha Agrawal

Disha Goplani & Farheen Rana

Deepti Nangia

Deepti Nangia & Pallavi Gandhi

Aditi & Rahul Agarwala

Vishesh & Isha Agrawal

– By Frhan Kazi
– Pics by Rajesh Bansod

