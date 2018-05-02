Notorious goon Shakeel sent to jail under MPDA

Nagpur: Notorious goon of Nandanvan slum area Shakeel alias Akka Sheik Khaleel who was involved in many anti-social activities was sent to jail under MPDA.

Shakeel had several cases of smuggling, dacoity, attack, rioting and other offences registered against him. He was active in the area for long time.

In view of his activities Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhayay issued an order to send Shakeel to Yerwada jail under the provisons of MPDA Act. In last eight months, 31 criminals were sent to jail under MPDA Act.