Notorious goon Rajesh Vanjari externed from city for one year

Nagpur: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3 has externed notorious goon Rajesh Anjan Vanjari from city limits for a period of one year.

The 27-year old criminal, resident of New Bagadganj, near Buddha Vihar, was active in Lakadganj police jurisdiction and indulged in a number of crimes including possession of lethal arms, assaults causing injuries and other serious crimes.

The DCP Zone 3, invoking the Section 57(1)(A)(B) of Mumbai Police Act 1951, banished the goon from Nagpur city and Nagpur Rural limits for one year with effect from 17.08.2019.