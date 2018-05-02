3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police have launched a search for three unidentified thugs who tricked and robbed a young man of cash, Activa moped and other valuables on late Thursday night.

A resident of Plot No. R/167, near NIT Garden, Reshimbagh, Kaustubh Ramesh Patrikar (33) was sitting near a paan thela opposite Ganeshpeth Bus Stand around 0100 hours of Thursday. Kaustubh was reportedly under the influence of liquor. During the same time, the three unidentified miscreants, aged 27-30, accosted Kaustubh and told him since he is drunk, he will not be able to go home safely.

With these words, one of the accused took Kaustubh’s Activa moped (MH-49/N 1902) and asked him to sit behind. Other two accused followed them on their bike. The three thugs took Kaustubh to a dark place on Besa Road and started beating him. They snatched Rs 300 cash, mobile phone, 3 ATM cards, RC Book of a four-wheeler and Activa moped from Kaustubh and fled away.

Ganeshpeth PSI P N Randaee, based on Kaustubh’s complaint, booked the three miscreants under Sections 394, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.