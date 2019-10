Nagpur’s fanciest presence Karva Chauth bash called ‘Maahi Ve’ is being held at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth. Over 450 contestants are taking part in a unique fashion-cum- personality contest.

Judges for the event are Shreya Nath, Founder and CEO of Headstart, Sunita Mudaliar, Executive Editor of Nagpur Today and Rakhi Kukreja.