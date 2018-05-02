Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Takiya locality of Dhantoli as a notorious goon was murdered brutally by two of his rivals on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Vinayak Kulmethe (35).

Nitin was allegedly eliminated by two accused namely Pankaj Raut and Mangesh Sonawane probably over old enmity. The accused duo reportedly attacked Nitin with sharp weapons in Takiya slums area. Nitin succumbed to severe head and back injuries on the spot. Following the incident some locals alerted Dhantoli police station. Acting swiftly, the sleuths of Dhantoli police rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Further details are awaited.