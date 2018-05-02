Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Oct 17th, 2019

Notorious goon detained under MPDA Act

Nagpur: Continuing their crackdown on notorious criminals, Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay has ordered detention of one more hardcore goon Ritik alias Dadu alias Jangkhaya Vishal Nagdeve under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981.

A resident of Samata Nagar, New Jaripatka, Yadav Layout, Ritik alias Dadu alias Jangkhaya Vishal Nagdeve has been active in Jaripatka and Sitabuldi police jurisdictions and was involved in crimes of serious nature including burglaries, house-breakings, assault by lethal weapons, possession of firearms illegally, extortion and other crimes. Despite preventive action under Section 110(E)G) of CrPC against the hardcore goon, he continued committing serious crimes in Jaripatka area.

Subsequently, the Commissioner of Police decided to act tough and ordered detention of Ritik alias Dadu alias Jangkhaya Vishal Nagdeve under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act which is also known as Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981. He was sent to Akola and lodged in District Jail.

In a drive to stop repeat offenders from escaping the law, the police have booked several criminals in Acts like MPDA and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999. The Commissioner of Police Dr Upadhyay has ordered detention of 41 goons under MPDA Act within span of last 1 year and the police department has also invoked MCOCA in recent times.

