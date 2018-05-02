HSC exams from February 18, 2020, SSC from March 3

Nagpur: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) has announced dates of examinations of Standard XII and X for all the nine divisions in the state. The Standard XII examinations for general and bifocal streams will be held from February 18 to March 18, 2020.

The examinations for Standard X will begin on March 3 and will end on March 23, 2020. The time-table for the examinations has been posted on website of the Board – www.mahahsscboard.maha rashtra.gov.in. The Secretary of the Board has appealed to the students to reply on time-table declared officially on the Board’s website.

Copies will also be sent to the junior colleges and school. The students should verify the schedule made available from other sources or on social media. The dates of practicals and oral examinations will be announced later. Any objection or suggestion relating to the time table may be posted to the Board, within 15 days.