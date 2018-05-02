EC asks parties, candidates not to publish ads in print media on polling day

Nagpur: The Election Commission has directed all political parties and candidates not to publish any advertisement in print media on Assembly polling day (October 21) and preceding day unless the contents of the advertisement are pre-certified by them from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the state or district level.

Commission had received complaints of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in print media in the past. Such advertisements in the last stage of election vitiate the entire election process. The affected candidates and parties will not have an opportunity to provide clarification/rebuttal in such cases.

To ensure such instances are not repeated, and no untoward incident takes place because of any inflammatory, misleading or hate advertisements, the Commission has directed all political parties and candidates have been directed not to publish any advertisement in print media on Assembly polling day (October 21) and preceding day unless the contents of the advertisement are pre-certified by them from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee at the state or district level.