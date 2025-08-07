Notorious goon brutally murdered in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking incident under the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar bridge, within the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, a notorious history-sheeter was brutally murdered using machetes (koita) and baseball bats. Police suspect the killing to be the result of a violent turf war.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sameer Sheikh alias Yeda Shamsher Khan, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. Known as one of the topmost history-sheeters under Zone 5, Sameer had over 31 criminal cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder, assault, and MPDA. He was also infamous for his involvement in drug trafficking, particularly ganja (marijuana).

According to initial reports, the murder was allegedly orchestrated by a rival criminal named Ashu, who lived in the same area. Along with his gang, Ashu is said to have planned and executed the attack early Thursday morning. The crime scene was located dangerously close to Ashu’s residence, adding to suspicions. He has since gone absconding, and police have launched a manhunt.

At the time of the incident, Sameer was reportedly returning home from his in-laws’ residence in Mominpura. Yashodhara Nagar Police reached the scene promptly, sent the body for post-mortem, and began a detailed investigation.

Some suspects have already been taken into custody for questioning as the probe continues.