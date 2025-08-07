NMC’s Tiranga Marathon on August 12

Advertisement



Nagpur: Under the Central Government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is organising a Tiranga Marathon ‘Ek Daud Deshbhaktisathi’ on August 12.

The 5-kilometre marathon will be flagged off at Chief Minister’s residence ‘Ramgiri’ at 5.30 am. It will pass through Ladies Club Square, GPO, Akashwani Square, Vidhan Bhavan Square, Municipal Corporation Administrative Buildings, Bishop Cotton School, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Metro House, Tirpude College, Japanese Garden and Anuradha Justice Bungalow.

Cash prize of Rs 11,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively will be given to first three finishers among boys and girls competitors. The first 10 finishers will also be given ‘Puma’ shoes while track suits will be given to those who end in between 11 and 30. The first 2,000 competitors will be getting T-shirts. Apart from this, all registered competitors will be given e-certificates. Registration can be done on the website https://www.nmcnagpur.gov.in.

The last date for registration is August 10. T-shirts will be distributed on August 11 at Yashwant Stadium between 2 pm and 5 pm. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajay Charthankar have urged the citizens to take part in the marathon in large numbers.