DCP Kadam busts gambling den in Jaripatka, Nagpur

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, a special squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) raided a gambling den operating under the guise of number-based betting (sattapatti) near Samta Nagar nullah in the jurisdiction of Jaripatka Police Station.

Led by DCP (Zone 5) Niketan Kadam, the team arrested 12 individuals red-handed, including key operator Akash Tembhurne (33), a resident of Mecosabagh. The raid was conducted in a bushy area where the group had set up their illegal betting operation.

The accused were caught accepting and placing bets on gambling numbers. Police seized cash worth Rs 8,948, 11 mobile phones, a Citroën C3 car, three two-wheelers, calculators, and other gambling-related material, amounting to a total seizure worth Rs 7,51,908.

The following persons were arrested during the raid Akash Tembhurne (33), a resident of Mecosabagh, Anil Nandanwar (67), a resident of Near Siddheshwar Mandir, Lakadganj, Anmol Ramteke (39), a resident of Tekanaka, Yogendra Shahu (45), Ganesh Dhurve (30), Dinesh Dhurve (28), Pyarelal Sarote (45), Pawan Sahare (58), Chhotelal Kotangle (69), Manoj Meshram (56), Kailas Thakre (45), Shamrao Borkar (55), all residents of Samta Nagar and nearby areas.

A case has been registered under Section 12(a) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act at Jaripatka Police Station. All accused and the seized material have been handed over to the local police.

The action was taken under the guidance of DCP Niketan Kadam and ACP Satyawan Bandiwar, with the operation executed by Senior PI Arun Kshirsagar, API Sachin Waklekar, PSI Arun Chandane, and other crime branch staff including Devendra Vijaywar, Sachin Tangle, Ashwin Jadhav, and Mohan Paradkar.