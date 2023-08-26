Notorious Faris Kadri booked for attempted extortion from Sangram Beer Bar security guard

Nagpur: Faris Nizamuddin Kadri, a 28-year-old history-sheeter hailing from Hansapuri, has found himself on the wrong side of the law yet again. He has been booked by the Kotwali police for attempting to extort Rs 1 lakh from a security guard employed at the Sangram beer bar located in Nandanvan.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on August 21 around 2 am when Kadri approached the entrance of the bar. In an audacious move, he demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from the security guard. Fearing for their safety and well-being, the security personnel promptly reported the incident to the authorities.

Subsequently, the Kotwali police took action and registered a case against Faris Nizamuddin Kadri under Sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to serious offenses and highlight the gravity of the incident.

Faris Nizamuddin Kadri is not a stranger to law enforcement, having a history of criminal activities. This recent incident adds to his already extensive record. The police are committed to ensuring that such acts of intimidation and extortion are met with legal consequences.

