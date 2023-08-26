Nagpur Police call off search for Sana Khan’s body in Madhya Pradesh after 3 weeks

Nagpur: After an intensive search operation spanning over three weeks, Nagpur Police have decided to call off their efforts to locate the body of Sana Khan in Madhya Pradesh. The search operation concluded on Thursday without yielding any results. Sana Khan, a 34-year-old member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Minority Cell from Awasthi Nagar, was brutally murdered in Jabalpur following a violent confrontation.

The city police launched the search operation on August 5 after a missing complaint was filed, subsequently turning it into a murder case. Pappu, also known as Amit Sahu, and his accomplice Ramesh Singh were apprehended in connection with Sana’s murder. The suspects reportedly confessed that they had disposed of Sana’s body in the river and left her bag near a bridge. Despite recovering her bag, the police were unable to locate Sana’s remains, even with their extensive search efforts in the areas around Hindan and Narmada rivers.

During the operation, the police utilized a unique approach by attempting to halt the water flow from the Narmada river’s dam to aid in the search, but this strategy proved ineffective. Collaborating with the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) of Madhya Pradesh, the city police attempted a joint effort, yet the combined attempt failed to produce any significant breakthroughs.

In a separate incident, a woman’s body was discovered in a well approximately 300 kilometers away from Jabalpur. However, Sana Khan’s family members refuted claims that the body belonged to her. The recovery of Sana’s body is pivotal for constructing a strong murder case against the accused. Legal experts emphasize that without the discovery of her body, the case’s strength in court could be compromised, as evidence plays a critical role in criminal proceedings.

Currently, the main accused, Pappu Sahu, Ramesh Singh, Dharmendra Yadav, Rabbu Chacha alias Ravinshankar Yadav, and Kamlesh Patel, remain in police custody as the investigation continues. The culmination of the search operation without success marks a setback to the ongoing investigation into the tragic case of Sana Khan’s disappearance and murder.

