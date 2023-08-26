Youth arrested for sharing intimate photos of ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police have taken swift action by apprehending a youth who had allegedly circulated intimate photographs of his former girlfriend on social media. The accused, identified as Vijay Prithviraj Thakre (25), a resident of Kalmana, is now in custody as a result of his actions.

According to police sources, Thakre had been involved in a romantic relationship with the 22-year-old victim. However, when their relationship ended, he took a distressing and humiliating step by circulating intimate photos of the young woman through the messaging application WhatsApp.

Upon learning of this invasive and disrespectful act, the victim lodged a formal complaint with the Yashodhara Nagar Police. The authorities, recognizing the gravity of the situation, registered a case against Vijay Prithviraj Thakre under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The charges against Thakre include Sections 354(d)(2) (stalking), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Additionally, he has been charged under Section 3 of the IT Act, which deals with the punishment for unauthorized access to a computer resource and sharing of sensitive information.

This incident highlights the importance of safeguarding individuals’ privacy and the potential legal consequences for those who engage in cyberbullying and harassment.

