Notorious Criminal Rohit Tiwari Arrested for Assault

Nagpur: Beltarodi Police have arrested a known criminal, Rohit alias Pandit Tiwari, for allegedly threatening, assaulting, and extorting money from a wine shop employee in the Manish Nagar area. The arrest followed swift action after the victim filed a complaint.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on May 2 at Nandi Wine Shop near Reliance Press, Manish Nagar. Vikas Diliprao Borkar (35), a counterman at the shop, was approached by Rohit Tiwari and his associate Ankit Wankhede around 6:00 PM. The duo picked up five beer bottles worth ₹1,130 but threatened Borkar with a knife and paid only ₹890.

Rohit, allegedly boasting about his criminal background, refused to pay the balance and warned the employee not to challenge him. Later that evening, the duo returned, got into an altercation with a customer, and again seized beer bottles without payment. When Borkar demanded the money, he was slapped, threatened with death, and items at the counter were damaged.

Borkar, fearing for his safety, stayed away from work for two days. Accompanied by the shop owner, he filed a formal complaint at the Beltarodi Police Station.

Given Rohit’s past criminal record and disruptive behavior, police registered a case under Sections 308(2), 308(5), 296, 351(3), 115(2), and 3(5)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A special team, guided by DCP Zone 4 Rashmita Rao and ACP Ajni Division, swiftly apprehended the accused. Senior PI Mukund Kawade led the investigation with the support of API Ram Kandure, PSI Ghodke, PSI Giri, PSI Malokar, and Cyber Cell officers Himanshu and Krunal.

Authorities have urged citizens to report similar criminal activities and assured strict action against habitual offenders.

