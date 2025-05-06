Issue Notices and Remove Illegal Constructions: Tehsildar Directed

Advertisement



The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court was informed that directives have been issued to the Tehsildar to serve notices and take action for the removal of illegal constructions around the Surabardi Lake, which is reportedly facing increasing pollution. The development comes in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Nitin Shendre, seeking immediate intervention by the administration and state government to protect the waterbody.

During the hearing, the District Collector informed the court that not only the Tehsildar but also the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records (Nagpur Rural) and the District Superintendent of Land Records have been instructed accordingly. These directives include conducting a land survey for proposing an alternate access road to the tourist site near the lake. The petitioner was represented by Advocate Sudhir Malode, while Advocate Jaimini Kasat appeared on behalf of the Irrigation Department.

Action Report to be Submitted

The District Collector assured the court that a detailed report of the actions taken under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code will be submitted. The court, in earlier proceedings, had expressed concerns over suspicious activities and land use patterns around Surabardi Lake. Criticizing the functioning of the Executive Engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department, the court observed that the land lease had expired in 2015, yet the property was not reclaimed. Instead, there were signs of unauthorized extension of the lease. The court had directed the Chief Engineer of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation to file an affidavit detailing steps taken regarding the damage caused by the leaseholder and compensation recovery, if any.

High Court Slams Encroachment on Public Roads

The court also noted that public roads in the Surabardi area had been encroached upon, including with the construction of permanent structures such as water tanks. The Tehsildar, in an affidavit, explained the challenges in removing such utility structures. In response, the government counsel suggested that a proposal for an alternative public access route should be considered to mitigate disruption.

The High Court, having taken the matter seriously, has postponed further hearing while instructing all concerned authorities to take responsible and timely action in the interest of environmental protection and public welfare.

