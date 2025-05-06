DRI Nagpur Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory in Ujjain Wildlife Crackdown

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur Unit—operating under the Mumbai Zonal Unit—has seized two leopard skins with heads and one ivory (wild boar horn) in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The seizure was made following specific intelligence inputs regarding the trade of prohibited wildlife articles.

Acting swiftly, DRI officials intercepted two individuals at a hotel in Ujjain who were allegedly in possession of the contraband. Both suspects and the seized items were immediately handed over to the District Forest Division, Ujjain, for further investigation and prosecution under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The leopard, listed under Schedule I of the Act, is a protected species, and any trade, possession, or sale of its body parts is strictly prohibited. The seized ivory item also falls under the same regulatory framework.

This operation comes on the heels of a similar bust in January 2025, where the DRI Nagpur Unit recovered one leopard skin from Akola, Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of three individuals. These continued efforts underscore the agency’s commitment to targeting and dismantling wildlife trafficking networks through intelligence-led enforcement.

The DRI, functioning under the Ministry of Finance, actively collaborates with state forest departments and allied agencies to enforce wildlife protection laws and curb illegal trade across borders.

The Government of India has reiterated its unwavering stance on wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activities related to wildlife trafficking, as public cooperation remains vital to successful enforcement.

