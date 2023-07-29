Notorious criminal arrested with knife at District and Sessions Court, Nagpur

Nagpur: Sadar Police arrested a notorious criminal from Khaparkheda on Friday evening for allegedly entering the District and Sessions Court premises with a knife.

The arrested individual has been identified as 28-year-old Swapnil Jaswant Gajbhiye, a resident of Jai Bhole Nagar, Khapardekha.

According to police sources, a squad of Sadar Police comprising PI Sirasat, API Tayde, PC Sunil Tiwari, WPC Ujjwala Kothade, and PC Rajendra Sargane was on duty at the court when they noticed a suspicious youth entering the premises around 5.45 pm. The police promptly cornered him and questioned him about the reason for his presence in the court. Upon searching his belongings, they discovered a knife in his bag. When asked about his identity, he claimed to be Swapnil Gajbhiye from Khaparkheda.

Further scrutiny of his profile in the database revealed that he had multiple serious offenses registered against him. Consequently, the police registered a case under the Arms Act against Gajbhiye and took him into custody.

Further investigation is currently underway.

