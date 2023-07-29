Mourning and solemnity mark Muharram in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the Islamic month of Muharram commenced, the Second Capital of the State observed a day of mourning and solemnity to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the revered grandson of Prophet Mohammad, and his companions in the historic Battle of Karbala in Iraq. The occasion, known as Ashura, holds deep significance for the Muslim community worldwide and is marked with prayers, remembrance, and processions.

In coordination with community leaders, Nagpur Police ensured special arrangements for the solemn Muharram procession that moved through various parts of the city. The police took measures to maintain law and order during the procession, which saw large numbers of devotees walking in a spirit of mourning and reflection.

Advertisement

To enhance security and facilitate a smooth procession, additional police personnel were deployed along the designated route. Traffic management was meticulously planned to avoid disruptions and ensure the safety of participants and bystanders.

The Muharram observance not only honors the memory of Imam Hussain and his companions but also fosters a sense of unity, compassion, and empathy among the community members. As a mark of solidarity and grief, processions often feature devotees expressing their sorrow through ritualistic acts and self-flagellation, while others distribute food and water to the needy as a gesture of charity and benevolence.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement