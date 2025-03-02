Notorious Burglar Naresh Mahilange Caught After Over 100 House Break-ins

Nagpur: The city police have arrested notorious burglar Naresh Mahilange, who has been involved in over 100 house break-ins. The arrest comes just days after a high-profile burglary at a businessman’s residence in Suryanagar, where valuables worth Rs 24.53 lakh were stolen, causing a stir in the city.

The Crime Branch’s anti-burglary squad conducted an extensive investigation and reviewed footage from around 350 CCTV cameras before successfully nabbing Mahilange. His interrogation has led to the revelation of 18 previously undetected burglary cases.

Gold Rate Saturday 01 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,300 /- Gold 22 KT 79,300 /- Silver / Kg 94,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

High-Profile Burglary in Suryanagar

On the night of February 22, Anil Ramchandra Ochal (52), a resident of Suryanagar, had left for a family birthday celebration with his family at Umred Road. By the time they returned home at around 1 AM, an unidentified thief had broken into their house. The thief gained access by sliding open the ground floor window and broke open a wooden cupboard on the second floor, escaping with gold, diamonds, and platinum jewelry worth Rs 24.53 lakh.

Upon discovering the burglary, Ochal immediately reported the incident to the Kalamna police station. A detailed examination of the CCTV footage from the house confirmed that the suspect was the infamous Naresh Mahilange. Shockingly, he was still inside the house when the Ochal family returned. As he tried to flee, their pet dog barked at him. Mahilange escaped by jumping onto a neighboring terrace.

The Manhunt and Arrest

Following a thorough examination of CCTV footage from multiple locations across the city, the police tracked Mahilange’s movements. They discovered that he frequently took shelter in a cement pipe near a village on the outskirts of Nagpur, where he indulged in substance abuse. Acting on this lead, the police swiftly moved in and apprehended him. He has since been handed over to Kalamna police station for further investigation.

A Criminal History of Theft and Burglaries

During his interrogation, Mahilange confessed to committing burglaries and vehicle thefts in various areas, including Nandanvan, Lakadganj, Ganeshpeth, Kotwali, Wathoda, Koradi, Yashodharanagar, Mauda, and Khaparkheda in Maharashtra, as well as Lodhikheda in Madhya Pradesh. He admitted to passing on stolen goods to his accomplices. The police have seized a car with a Madhya Pradesh registration along with stolen goods worth Rs 8.20 lakh.

Mahilange has a history of evading law enforcement and has committed numerous crimes. In the past, he even attempted suicide inside a police lock-up to avoid interrogation.

Police Team Behind the Arrest

The breakthrough was achieved by a dedicated police team led by Inspector Amol Deshmukh, along with officers Nitin Chulapar, Rajesh Deshmukh, Prashant Gabhane, Praveen Rode, Ravi Ahir, Nilesh Shripatre, Sudhir Pawar, Ashish Wankhede, Pankaj Hedau, Manoj Tekam, Pritam Yadav, Swapnil Khodke, Hansraj Thakur, Zhingre, Parag Dhok, Ananta Kshirsagar, Dheeraj Panchpabhave, and Shekhar Raghote.

The police continue to investigate the extent of Mahilange’s criminal activities and are working to recover more stolen property. His arrest marks a significant step in curbing organized burglaries in the region.