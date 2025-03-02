Harrison Ford to skip Oscars 2025 due to illness

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford will give the 97th Academy Awards a miss after being diagnosed with shingles.

The 82-year-old actor’s representative confirmed Ford’s diagnosis and his absence from the ceremony to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Ford, whose latest film appearance is Captain America: Brave New World, was supposed to be one of the presenters at Sunday’s awards gala but was diagnosed with shingles on Friday.

As per the Mayo Clinic, the disease — also known as herpes zoster — is a painful rash caused by the varicella-zoster virus.

Other presenters at the Oscars 2025 include Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana and Rachel Zegler.

Conan O’Brien will host Oscars 2025, which will be live in India on streamer JioHotstar and TV channel Star Movies.