Nagpur Municipal Corporation Marks 74th Foundation Day with a Vision for the Future

Nagpur The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) marked its 74th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm, stepping into its 75th year—an occasion being celebrated as the Amrit Mahotsav. NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary urged the administration to embrace new technologies for a more efficient and citizen-centric governance system.

During the celebrations held at the NMC headquarters, Dr. Chaudhary emphasized the crucial role of municipal corporations in delivering services to citizens from birth to death. He highlighted NMC’s journey since its establishment on March 2, 1951, stating that the civic body has been dedicated to uninterrupted public service for 74 years. He also acknowledged the contributions of former leaders like Barrister Seshrao Wankhede, NMC’s first mayor, and Devendra Fadnavis, who served as mayor twice before becoming Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Additional Commissioners Anchal Goyal and Ajay Charathankar, Chief Engineer Leena Upadhye, Corporation Secretary Dr. Ranjana Lade, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Sadashiv Shelke, and Deputy Commissioners Vijaya Bankar, Vijay Deshmukh, Vinod Jadhav, Milind Meshram, Prakash Varade, Ganesh Rathod, and Ashok Garate. Senior municipal officials such as Superintendent Engineer Manoj Talewar and Education Officer Sadhana Sayam were also present.

Paving the Path for Future Development

Dr. Chaudhary highlighted the city’s growth across physical, social, cultural, and environmental aspects. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and stressed that Nagpur would play a crucial role as a “growth engine” in this transformation. He emphasized the need to strengthen NMC’s financial capacity by creating new revenue streams and adopting a roadmap for the future.

He further stressed the importance of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology into administrative processes. He also underscored the necessity of training municipal employees to enhance capacity building. As part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, he assured that the construction of the new Town Hall would be completed soon. He also called upon every department to undertake at least one citizen-centric initiative during the year-long celebration.

Commemorating NMC’s Legacy

The event began with floral tributes to Barrister Seshrao Wankhede’s statue, followed by a tree plantation drive to mark NMC’s milestone. The celebration also included the release of balloons as a symbol of joy. Students from NMC’s Jayatala School presented a welcome song, while girls from Nari Marathi School performed the traditional ‘Mangala Gauri’ dance.

In a public address, environmentalist Kaustubh Chatterjee from Green Vigil shared insights on the role of citizens in supporting NMC’s initiatives. He emphasized the importance of community participation in governance and praised NMC’s contributions to environmental sustainability.

The event also featured an orchestra performance by the ‘Saaj’ group, where Deputy Commissioner Vijay Deshmukh and Additional Medical Health Officer Dr. Narendra Bahirwar sang songs. Dr. Bahirwar also presented a self-made portrait of the NMC headquarters to Commissioner Dr. Chaudhary as a token of appreciation.

Public Relations Officer Manish Soni hosted the event, while Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Bankar delivered the vote of thanks. The ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officials, including Dr. Deepak Selokar, Assistant Commissioner Shyam Kapse, Rajkumar Meshram, Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, and several municipal employees.

As NMC embarks on its 75th year, the civic body aims to blend tradition with innovation, ensuring a more efficient and citizen-friendly administration for the people of Nagpur.