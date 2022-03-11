Not summer heat but rejuvenation work drops water level of Sonegaon Lake

Nagpur: The social media post of Sonegaon Lake was having water up to its brim 15 days ago; however, half water gone within a couple of days, had created sensation in the Second Capital of the State. While Nagpurians expressed concern in this connection, Environmentalists claim that drying up of Sonegaon Lake is natural in scorching summer. Though, when Nagpur Today dug into the matter, a different story came to fore!

Sonegaon Lake is going through rejuvenation. Thus, water is being drained from the lake attributing to the low water level, local fishermen have informed.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) didn’t start work of strengthening and beautification of Sonegaon Lake after its formal bhoomipoojan in August 2021. Instead, the works have started just weeks before the Municipal polls.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Kaustav Chatterjee, founder, Green Vigil Foundation, said that drying up of Sonegaon Lake is a common sight in blazing summer. Though, this time it is the rejuvenation work of the lake that has dropped the water level, he said.

Notably, Rs 18.2 crore has been sanctioned for the strengthening and beautification of Sonegaon Lake. The administration has already started constructing a food court on the North Side of the lake. However, construction of embankments towards the west and north side of the lake, strengthening of the wall towards the east side and other works are still waiting for a start.