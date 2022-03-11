Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway: Rs 21.64 crore fine on contractor for illegal excavation

Nagpur: The Tehsil office of Sindkhedraja has imposed a fine of Rs 21.64 crore on India Infra Limited for illegal excavation of minor minerals for Nagpur-Mumbai Express Highway also known as ‘Hindu Hurudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray” Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’.

The Tehsildar has ordered executive engineers of the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to deduct the fine amount from the company’s payment in case of defaulting payment of the fine. India Infra Limited was given the contract of Samruddhi Highway Package 7 from the Government E- class land at Vizora in Sindkhedraja taluka.

The company had excavated 38,994.216 brass minor minerals last year, but without taking necessary permissions. When a complaint was lodged in this regard, the minerals were measured and this entire process took a year.

A report was submitted with the Tehsildar by the Naib Tehsildar of Sindkhedraja, Circle Officer and Talathi. However, the area in Vizora, where the excavation had taken place, was hilly and required technical measurements.

Accordingly, instructions were given to the Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Public Works Department, Deulgaonraja, and Deputy Superintendent of Land Records of Sindkhedraja on January 28, 2021. But owing to shortage of manpower and equipment, measurements could not be done at that time.