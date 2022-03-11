3-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS begins at Karnavati in Gujarat

Nagpur: The 3-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced on Friday in Gujarat’s Karnavati (Ahmedabad) which will be attended by Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat and other senior functionaries..

The RSS functionaries will discuss the expansion of the organization and programmes to be held in the centenary year of the Sangh. The RSS will mark 100 years of its establishment in 2025. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is the top decision-making body of the RSS. The 3-day meeting is important for taking decisions. During the meeting, plans and decisions for coming years will be finalised and previous year’s activities will also be deliberated on. The expansion plans of the Sangh, the Sangh Shiksha Varg and the current situation would also be discussed, according to a functionary.

The Sangh’s expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Northeast, Tamil Nadu and hilly areas will also be deliberated in the meeting. Over 1,000 members and invitees are expected to participate. Last year, a truncated meeting of the decision-making body was held due to Covid-19.

Notably, the meeting started on March 11, a day after the declaration of results of Assembly elections 2022 in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.