Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019
Not a wise decision to scrap Article 370: Soli Sorabjee

It is not a wise decision taken by the Central government to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee on Monday.

“I don’t think there is anything revolutionary here. It’s a political decision, even though it is not a wise decision,” Sorabjee told ANI.

Sorabjee also stated that it was “very unpleasant” to allegedly house arrest PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

“I think it’s very unnecessary. If not unnecessary, it is very unpleasant. It sent a wrong signal to the people of Kashmir. I don’t think it was so necessary to put them under the house arrest,” he said.

The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification — The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

