Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: A notorious criminal and his juvenile accomplice went berserk and damaged several four-wheelers in late night frenzy on Sunday. The two accused also robbed a trader at knife point.

A resident of Bajeria, Prashant Satyanaran Shahu (31) runs Shubham Tyre Shop at Dosar Bhavan Square. On Sunday around 11.30 pm, he was closing his shop. At the same time, the two accused Sheikh Azhar Sheikh Mazhar (23), resident of Lodhipura, Zenda Square, and his juvenile accomplice accosted him and demanded Rs 2000 ‘haptha’ at knife point. But when Prashant refused to part with the money, the accused slapped him and snatched Rs 1150 from him.

Later, the two accused went berserk and damaged several four-wheelers in Bajeria and Lodhipura areas and created terror.

Ganeshpeth PSI Ingle, based on complaint of Prashant Shahu, booked the accused under Sections 392, 387, 427, 34 of the IPC read with Section 4+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and arrested them.

In a move to assure law and order and instil fear in criminals, Ganeshpeth police paraded the arrested accused publicly on Monday afternoon. This is the second time that the police paraded the arrested goons publicly.

Earlier, DCP Zone 3 Rahul Makhanikar had paraded the hooligans who were arrested by Ganeshpeth Police for vandalism in Santra Market recently.