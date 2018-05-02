Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

    Normalcy restores in Mominpura while new containment areas crop up

    Nagpur: In a move to restore normalcy, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Tuesday opened sealed areas in Takia, Diwanshah and Mominpura as no new patients emerged from among the people placed in institutional quarantine. Satisfied that the threat of virus has receded, NMC authorities desealed few parts. Though, new patients continue to emerge necessitating sealing of the residential colonies to halt spread of the virus.

    However, queering the pitch in Hansapuri a person died of novel corona virus thereby affecting plans to deseal that area also.

    A major portion of road in front of Mayo Hospital and that leading to Hansapuri was partially reopened facilitating movement of commuters.The containment zone earlier stretched till Poddareshwar Ram Temple but was scaled down today.

    The new boundary of containment zone now confined to Hansapuri area now includes to North West-Motibagh railway bridge, North-East-Panchpaoli railway bridge, East-Golibar Square-Teenkhamba Square, South East-NaalSahab Square- Ganjakhet Square to Agrasen Square,South-Geetanjali Square to AjantaT-stall, South West-Mayo Compound Wall, West-Garib Nawaz Masjid.

    Prem Nagar: A new area was put under containment zone and that is Narayanpeth in Prem Nagar, near Indora. The lane no. 6 in Prabhag-21 was sealed today by the civic officials. It falls in Satranjipura Zone, one of the raging hot spots where the spread of infection is on quite large scale.

    Indora: One more area in Indora was sealed and it is Model Town coming under Prabhag-7 in Ashinagar Zone-9 of NMC.

