Non-bailable warrant against Datke, Mayor Joshi, 20 other BJP leaders

Nagpur: Owing to their continuous absence in the case of the brawl that erupted during Standing Committee Election back 2005, Justice D S Sharma had issued Non-bailable warrant against Praveen Datke, Mayor Sandip Joshi, Sanjay Bangale and 19 other Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders. However, the order issued on January 27, 2020 provided exception for Subhash Aprajit, Mamta Bhoyar and one other.

Back in 2005, led by Mayor Vikas Thakre, Congress was ruling at Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). During the same, Town Hall, Mahal had observed Presidential Election for Standing Committee. However, owing to the “cross-voting” of corporators an argument broke down amid election which soon turned into a fight. Following which many corporators faced legal action, which were later bailed out.

Though, the local court was seeking the presence of the city’s top BJP officials at the courtroom and had issued several notices regarding the same. However, when they bluntly ignored notices and refused to acknowledge the court’s orders, Justice Sharma issued a Non-bailable warrant against 22 of BJP leaders.