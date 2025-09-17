Nominations Open for Nagpur Today Vibhuti Awards 2025

Nagpur: Nagpur Today has officially opened nominations for the much-awaited Nagpur Today Vibhuti Awards 2025, a prestigious platform that celebrates achievers, innovators, and community leaders who have made remarkable contributions to the city’s growth, culture, and identity.
The annual awards aim to recognize excellence across diverse fields including business, culture, innovation, sports, media, and community service. Individuals, businesses, and organizations can self-nominate or be nominated by others for the honor.
Award Categories
This year’s awards will cover a wide spectrum of categories such as:
- Nagpur’s Pride
- Women Entrepreneur Award
- Real Estate – Architect of Future, Visionary Developer
- Commendable Entertainer – RJs,DJs etc
- Sportsperson of the Year
- Innovation in Business Awards
- Cultural Contribution Awards – Theatre, Music, Emerging Artists
- Food & Hospitality Awards – Chef of the Year, Food Experience, Food Trend
- Health & Wellness Award
- Media & Communication Awards – News, Digital Influencer, Journalism
- Tech Innovation Awards – IT Company, Start-Up of the Year
- Lifestyle Awards – Shopping Destination of the Year
- Community & Social Impact Awards – NGO, Social Entrepreneur, Green Initiative, Community Service
- Education Excellence Award
Eminent Jury Panel
The final winners will be chosen by a distinguished jury comprising:
- Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay (Retd. IPS)
- Dr. Anup Marar
- Chef Vishnu Manohar
- Mr.Pradip Maitra
- Mrs.Vandana Sharma
Their diverse expertise across administration, healthcare, culinary arts, journalism, and social service ensures a fair and prestigious evaluation process.
Call for Nominations
Residents, entrepreneurs, professionals, artists, and organizations are invited to nominate themselves or others. Applicants are required to submit:
- A completed nomination form
- A brief description of achievements
- Supporting documents (PDF/DOC formats)
How to Apply
Interested participants can submit their entries online , CLICK HERE
Alternatively, nominations can also be submitted by scanning the QR code featured in the promotional materials.
Organizers’ Note
“Nagpur is home to incredible talent and innovation. The Vibhuti Awards are our way of giving recognition and creating a platform to celebrate those who inspire the city. We invite everyone to participate and be part of this proud moment for Nagpur,” said the organizers of Nagpur Today.