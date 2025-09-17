Nominations Open for Nagpur Today Vibhuti Awards 2025

Nagpur: Nagpur Today has officially opened nominations for the much-awaited Nagpur Today Vibhuti Awards 2025, a prestigious platform that celebrates achievers, innovators, and community leaders who have made remarkable contributions to the city’s growth, culture, and identity.

The annual awards aim to recognize excellence across diverse fields including business, culture, innovation, sports, media, and community service. Individuals, businesses, and organizations can self-nominate or be nominated by others for the honor.

Award Categories

This year’s awards will cover a wide spectrum of categories such as:

Gold Rate 16 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,03,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,800/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur’s Pride

Women Entrepreneur Award

Real Estate – Architect of Future, Visionary Developer

– Architect of Future, Visionary Developer Commendable Entertainer – RJs,DJs etc

– RJs,DJs etc Sportsperson of the Year

Innovation in Business Awards

Cultural Contribution Awards – Theatre, Music, Emerging Artists

– Theatre, Music, Emerging Artists Food & Hospitality Awards – Chef of the Year, Food Experience, Food Trend

– Chef of the Year, Food Experience, Food Trend Health & Wellness Award

Media & Communication Awards – News, Digital Influencer, Journalism

– News, Digital Influencer, Journalism Tech Innovation Awards – IT Company, Start-Up of the Year

– IT Company, Start-Up of the Year Lifestyle Awards – Shopping Destination of the Year

– Shopping Destination of the Year Community & Social Impact Awards – NGO, Social Entrepreneur, Green Initiative, Community Service

– NGO, Social Entrepreneur, Green Initiative, Community Service Education Excellence Award

Eminent Jury Panel

The final winners will be chosen by a distinguished jury comprising:

Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay (Retd. IPS)

Dr. Anup Marar

Chef Vishnu Manohar

Mr.Pradip Maitra

Mrs.Vandana Sharma

Their diverse expertise across administration, healthcare, culinary arts, journalism, and social service ensures a fair and prestigious evaluation process.

Call for Nominations

Residents, entrepreneurs, professionals, artists, and organizations are invited to nominate themselves or others. Applicants are required to submit:

A completed nomination form

A brief description of achievements

Supporting documents (PDF/DOC formats)

How to Apply

Interested participants can submit their entries online , CLICK HERE

Alternatively, nominations can also be submitted by scanning the QR code featured in the promotional materials.

Organizers’ Note

“Nagpur is home to incredible talent and innovation. The Vibhuti Awards are our way of giving recognition and creating a platform to celebrate those who inspire the city. We invite everyone to participate and be part of this proud moment for Nagpur,” said the organizers of Nagpur Today.