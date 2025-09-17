Direct Gondia–Indore–Bengaluru Flight Service Launched

Gondia: History was made in Gondia district on Tuesday as Star Air launched a new flight connecting Gondia to Bengaluru via Indore. The service, a result of sustained efforts by Member of Parliament Praful Patel, will operate from Birsi Airport three times a week—on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The new air connectivity is expected to benefit not only Gondia but also neighboring districts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The service will provide a major boost to trade, open new opportunities for students, and offer travelers a convenient travel option.

Star Air flight schedule (Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Fridays):

2:30 PM: Departure from Bengaluru

Departure from Bengaluru 4:30 PM: Arrival at Indore

Arrival at Indore 5:00 PM: Departure from Indore

Departure from Indore 5:55 PM: Arrival at Gondia (Birsi Airport)

Arrival at Gondia (Birsi Airport) 6:25 PM: Departure from Gondia

Departure from Gondia 7:20 PM: Arrival at Indore

Arrival at Indore 7:50 PM: Departure from Indore

Departure from Indore 9:45 PM: Arrival at Bengaluru

This 72-seater service is expected to benefit both the business community and the general public.

“Gondia to soon connect with Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi” – Rajendra Jain

Speaking at the launch, former MLA Rajendra Jain highlighted that Gondia has now been directly connected to Bengaluru due to MP Praful Patel’s efforts. He added that flights to Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi are also expected soon, which will further accelerate Gondia’s trade and connectivity with India’s major cities.

It is noteworthy that earlier, MP Patel facilitated Indigo’s flight services from Birsi Airport to Hyderabad and Tirupati. The newly launched Gondia–Indore–Bengaluru service by Star Air marks another milestone in this journey.

Jain also urged citizens to make full use of the modern facilities at the upgraded Birsi Airport and its growing network of regular flights.

— Ravi Arya