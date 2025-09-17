Accidental death turns into chilling murder in Nagpur’s Mankapur

Nagpur: What was initially recorded as an accidental death has now been confirmed as a case of murder, exposing a chilling tale of family discord in the Mankapur area of Nagpur.

The deceased, identified as Sudhir Pandharinath Khandare (40), was found dead in his bathroom at Plot No. 82, Eros Society, Shiv Nagar, on September 2. At first, it was reported that he had slipped, hit his head on the bathroom tap, and died. His elder brother Yogesh had narrated this version to the police, leading to the registration of an accidental death case.

However, the post-mortem report contradicted this claim, revealing severe head injuries inconsistent with a simple fall. The findings pointed to an assault, prompting Mankapur Police to convert the accidental death into a murder case.

Gold Rate 16 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,03,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,800/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Investigations uncovered that Sudhir, unmarried and unemployed, struggled with alcohol addiction, which often triggered heated quarrels at home. He lived with his family, elder brother Yogesh (55), a property dealer, younger brother Rajesh (43), who is paralysed, mother Kaushalyabai (70), and sister-in-law Rupa (52).

According to Police Inspector Harish Kalsekar, Sudhir’s habitual drinking and erratic behaviour created persistent friction in the household. Suspecting that this tension escalated fatally, police interrogated the family members and subsequently arrested Yogesh and his wife Rupa for murder.

While Yogesh and Rupa remain in custody, other family members, including the paralysed brother and elderly mother, are under police scrutiny but have not been booked so far. “More details will surface as the investigation progresses,” PI Kalsekar stated.