93-year-old man dies in furniture shop fire at Katol

Nagpur: A 93-year old man was burned to death after a fire broke out in his furniture shop at Katol town early Monday morning. The cause of the fire was not yet known, police said.

According to police, the fire erupted around 3 am in the shop located in the market area. The furniture shop was located on the ground floor of a building, while the family owning the shop lived on the first floor. The shop owner, Noor Mohd Hussain Bothar (93), was bed-ridden and unable to walk. He used to sleep in a room in the shop. He was sleeping when the fire broke out. When the family members realised the fire, they came down to rescue Noor Mohd but he was found dead. The police are suspecting that he died due to inhalation of smoke and suffocation after the fire.

On being informed, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire-fighters managed to bring the fire under control after about three hours.

A case of accidental death was registered by Katol police and further probe is underway.

