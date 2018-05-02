NOGS holds CRPF FOGSI-Joint Wellness Initiative-2019

Nagpur: As a part of initiative taken by Federation of Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) to collaborate with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on joint wellness initiative -2019, Nagpur Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (NOGS) recently organised an awareness programme on ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) involving CRPF, Nagpur. It was supported by RC Women’s Welfare Association.

The same programme was simultaneously held at other centres of CRPF across the country as per the understanding between FOGSI President Dr Nandita Palshetkar and Dr Manu Bhatnagar of CWA for the families of CRPF as move of mass education and awareness of common women’s health issues facing the country to make them safer, stronger and smarter and reduce the maternal mortality and morbidity.

Arti Singh, President of RC Women Welfare Association, made the introductory remarks. Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra, DIG, Medical gave the welcome speech. At the outset, Dr Nandita Palshetkar’s message was screened. Dr Archana Varma was the FOGSI convenor of this initiative. Under her guidance, NOGS conducted CRPF event. The dignitaries lighted the traditional lamp to inaugurate the session. President Dr Priyanka Kamble, Secretary Dr Kshama Kedar and Dr Laxmi Shrikhande, Vice Chairperson of Indian College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology represented Nagpur Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society through which the FOGSI programme is executed to reach the masses.

Dr Sneha Hajare conducted the programme. Dr Lokeswari welcomed the coordinators. Dr Laxmi Shrikhande, Vice Chairperson ICOG and FOGSI Representative from Nagpur spoke on ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health’. Second talk was delivered by Dr Priyanka Kamble on ‘Women Health Issues from Adolescent to Menopause and Adolescent PCOS’. Next talk on ‘Genital Cancer Awareness, Screening and Prevention’ was delivered by Dr Laxmi Shrikhande.

The concluding address was delivered by Arti Singh, President RCWWA, by Dr Sangita Marry Rajah, proposed a vote of thanks. In the second session on SRH Awareness ‘Training of Trainers’ was conducted by Dr Priyanka Kamble, Dr Kshama Kedar and Dr Laxmi Shrikande. They discussed obstetrical emergencies, PPH, Breast Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ca Cervix etc. Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) camp was also conducted with support from Composite Hospital Nagpur CRPF medical and paramedical staff.

On the occasion, Gynaecologist consultation by FOGSI members was provided by Dr Kshama Kedar and Dr Priyanka Kamble, Dr Mala Ingle, Dr Trishala Dhemre. Dr S K Mishra, DIG Medical; Dr Anil Lolusare, Dr Sangtita Mary, Dr A Lokeshwari, Dr Sneha Hajare, Dr Maria Nasir, Dr Saha, Dr H L Raskararn, Director General of Medical also participated in Training of Trainers programme, and worked hard for the success of the programme.