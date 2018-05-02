1500 Bappa idols immersed in artificial tanks in 4 days

Nagpur: Protection of environment in mind, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has been making all out efforts to save bodies from pollution on the day of immersion of Ganesh idols at the end of 10-day festival. The civic body is creating around 300 artificial tanks across the city for idol immersion purpose. Out of the 300 artificial tanks, 200 are already in place at various locations.

At Futala Lake, arrangement for four big artificial tanks has been made at Amravati Road side. Similarly, eight small artificial tanks have been created at Air Force’s Maintenance Command side.

As usual every year, around 50 volunteers of Green Vigil Foundation have been deployed at Air Force side of Futala Lake for all ten days of Ganeshotsav. The volunteers would encourage the devotees to immerse Bappa idols in the artificial tanks instead of Futala Lake.

The Team Lead of Green Vigil Foundation Surabhi Jaiswal said that more and more people are becoming aware of environment protection and immersing idols in artificial tanks. Since the past four days, about 1500 idols have been immersed in artificial tanks and two tonnes of nirmalya (puja material) has been collected, Surabhi said.

Students of Kamala Nehru Vidyalaya too are cooperating and assisting Green Vigil Foundation. Moreover, officials of NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) have also been deployed with the Foundation. The Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar had recently appreciated the initiative of Green Vigil Foundation towards protection of environment.