Incessant rain increases water storage level in Totladoh Dam

Nagpur: Incessant rains in the week has raised the live storage level of Totladoh dam and other reservoirs in Nagpur Division. The live storage level in Totladoh dam went up by 55.08 per cent which is the highest in last three years. In 2017, the live storage level of Totladoh dam was 27.06 per cent and in 2018 it was 27.56 per cent.

Totladoh dam is the major source for water supply in Nagpur. Deficient monsoon last year had reduced the storage at record low level. Release of water from Chourai Dam of Madhya Pradesh had raised the water level of Totladoh by 25 per cent and now the current spell of heavy rains in has raised water storage in Totladoh dam to 55 per cent on Friday.

Water storage in major dams of Nagpur Division till September 6 (in MM3 ):

• Totladoh 560.13 MM3 (55.08%)

• Kamptee Khairi 46.89 (33.03%)

• Khindsi 24.64 (23.92%)

• Nand 44.42 (83.52%)

• Wadgaon 118.67 (87.97%)

• Itiadoh Gondia 317.87 (100.00%)

• Sirpur Gondia 110.58 (69.21%)

• Pujari Tola Gondia 41.45 (95.23%)

• Kalisarar Gondia 20.46 (78.55%)

• Asolamendha Chandrapur 52.33 (100.00%)

• Bor Wardha 60.74 (47.67%)

• Lower Wardha Dam 137.53 (63.42%)

• Gosikhurd Bhandara 434.76 (58.74%)