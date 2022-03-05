No water supply to many areas for 24 hrs on Mar 7 as OCW undertakes work

Nagpur: Following Orange City Water (OCW ) undertaking installation of flow meter on Raj Bhawan ESR to Sitabuldi main aqueduct, water supply to Sitabuldi, Ramdaspeth and Dhantoli areas will be disrupted for 24 hours from 10 am onwards on March 7. A big pit is dug up near RBI Square where work would start once water flow is stopped in the pipeline.

The areas in Dharampeth Zone that would be affected include Vasantrao Naik College of Social Work (Morris College), Zero Mall Metro Railway Station Complex, Tekdi Line, Soni Lane, Temple Bazar Road, Aaloo Lane, Color Line, Mayat Wali Galli, Kirtan Galli, Sitabuldi Market Complex, Modi No. 1, 2, 3, Hanuman Galli, Somwar Bazar Road, Paydanwala Lane, Gawalipura, HanumanVatika, Ratra Niwar Galli, Mahajan Market, Maharajbagh Road,Telipura, Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Pakodewali Galli, Electronic Market, Telipura, Sangam Chaal, Kumbhar Toli, Nagjibhai Town, Normal School, Chhoti Dhantoli, Ramdaspeth, Yeshwant Stadium, Munje Chowk Premises and Netaji Market Premises.

During this 24 hour shutdown period, water supply to the affected areas will not be possible even by tanker. OCW has appealed to citizens of the area to store sufficient water for family use. For more information or to lodge any complaint, one can contact Nagpur Municipal Corporation and OCW on 1800 2669899.