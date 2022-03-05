Injured leopard dies of starvation in Surabardi forest near Nagpur

Nagpur: A full-grown leopard, who was injured, was found dead in compartment number 314 in Surabardi forest. There were bruises and injury marks on the neck and shoulder and other body parts due to which the animal must have been unable to hunt and suspected to have died due to starvation, according to ACF Narendra Chandewar.

The ACF ruled out poaching as all the body parts were intact. He said that the animal was sighted by some staff and villagers one km away from the spot moving in a sluggish condition. The leopard seems to have been injured in a fight with another animal 8-10 days ago. There were bruises and injury marks on the neck and shoulder and other body parts due to which the animal must have been unable to hunt and suspected to have died due to starvation, said Chandewar.

The post-mortem was conducted as per NTCA SOP by veterinarians Dr Pramod Sapate, Dr Smita Ramteke, Dr Mugali Mahalle, and Dr Sudarshan Kakde in the presence of RFO LV Thokal and representatives Uddham Singh Yadav and PFA’s Shubham Raut.