Don’t imitate other countries to improve our economy: RSS chief

Nagpur: “Our economy has not been adversely affected by ups and downs in the world economy. It was possible largely due to cooperative and small industries. But there is a need to boost the country’s economy and for this, there would be no benefits by imitating other countries. Instead of following others, self-reliance should be the mantra for a country’s strong economy,” said Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a programme organised by Sahakar Bharti recently.

“Once ‘imported’ goods gained importance. But now exports are a buzzword. Our country’s economy should get stronger and stronger. This could be possible through entrepreneurship. India doesn’t want to turn a ‘market’ for the world but a family. Marketing as well as quality too have gained importance. Therefore, our country should become a brand for quality goods,” Bhagwat stressed.

The RSS chief further said that countries across the world assume business as a resource for profits. In other countries, a handful of people pocket the entire business money. But it is not the case in India.

There are about 56 lakh self help groups (SGHs) and 8.5 lakh co-operative societies in the country. These entities play a very vital role in the country’s economy.

Considering its strength, the Sahakar Bharati has started the unique project ‘Simply Desi’ at the all India level. The project offers a big platform for the country’s youths and women belonging to these self help groups and co-operative societies to market their products.